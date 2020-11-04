Republican Stafsholt beats incumbent Schachtner to claim state Senate seat

(WQOW) – The man currently representing Wisconsin’s 29th Assembly District is now heading to the state Senate.

Rob Stafsholt, a Republican, defeated Democratic incumbent Patty Schachtner to claim the seat.

Stafsholt is a lifelong resident of St. Croix County. He is a small businessman who has helped manage his family’s farm for over 25 years.

That experience on the farm helped him earn an endorsement from the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation.

“I love our area. My family has called western Wisconsin home for four generations. Now I want to continue to give back by serving the people of this district in the state Senate,” Stafsholt said in a statement. “I will put my experience as a father, small businessman and farmer to work by building a strong economy that allows our private sector to succeed and create good-paying jobs; enhancing economic development; reducing the size of state government; supporting educational opportunities for our children, and holding the line on taxes.”

The 10th Senate District is composed of parts of Dunn, Polk, Pierce, St. Croix and Burnett counties.

Full Election Results

More 2020 Political Coverage

WQOW on Facebook