 Skip to Content

Republican Edming wins 4th term in state Assembly

New
2:18 am PoliticalTop Stories
James Edming 16x9
Pulcher Edming
87th Assembly Map

(WQOW) – James Edming is going back to Madison for at least another two years after winning reelection to Wisconsin’s 87th Assembly District.

The Republican defeated Democratic challenger Richard Pulcher to claim the seat.

Both candidates ran unopposed in the primary.

Edming, from Glen Flora, owns a convenience store and metal stamping company. He previously served on the Rusk County Board of Supervisors back in the 70s and 80s.

The district covers parts or all of Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, Clark and Marathon counties.

Full Election Results

More 2020 Political Coverage

WQOW on Facebook

Clint Berge

Clint Berge is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager for Eau Claire’s Own WQOW News 18.
Report any website issues to him at cberge@wqow.com

Related Articles

Skip to content