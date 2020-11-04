Republican Edming wins 4th term in state Assembly

(WQOW) – James Edming is going back to Madison for at least another two years after winning reelection to Wisconsin’s 87th Assembly District.

The Republican defeated Democratic challenger Richard Pulcher to claim the seat.

Both candidates ran unopposed in the primary.

Edming, from Glen Flora, owns a convenience store and metal stamping company. He previously served on the Rusk County Board of Supervisors back in the 70s and 80s.

The district covers parts or all of Rusk, Sawyer, Taylor, Clark and Marathon counties.



