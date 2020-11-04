Republican Armstrong wins 75th Assembly seat

(WQOW) - Political newcomer David Armstrong is headed to Madison to represent Wisconsin’s 75th Assembly District.

The Republican, defeated Democrat John Ellenson for the seat.

Armstrong will replace fellow Republican Romaine Quinn who was not seeking reelection.

He lives in Rice Lake and has worked as the executive director of the Barron County Economic Development Cooperation since 2013.

Armstrong pledges to expand rural broadband access, affordable and accessible health care, strengthening schools and helping people start and expand small businesses.

The district covers parts of Dunn, Barron, Washburn, Burnett, Polk and St. Croix counties.



