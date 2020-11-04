Rep. James defeats Berge to retain 68th Assembly

(WQOW) – The police and fire chief turned politician is holding onto his seat at the Capitol in Madison.

Jesse James defeated Democratic challenger Emily Berge to win the 68th Assembly.

James, who lives in Altoona, previously served as the city’s police chief and fire chief. He was first elected to the Assembly in 2018.

Berge serves on the Eau Claire City Council.

In his second term, James says the economy, education, mental health and alcohol/drugs are going to be key issues.

“There is so much more to do. I will relate this to becoming a law enforcement officer. You start out as the ‘rookie,’ and as a legislator you are considered a ‘freshman.’ You work for 3-5 years doing patrol and things become easier and you are learning the rules, policy, and procedure of things. What I am seeing in this role as a legislator you get your feet wet in one year and five months, as in the sixth month you are working but also campaigning for your next term. It has gone by so fast, and I am so excited to return as your state representative to the 68th Assembly District,” James said in a statement.

James and his wife Vicki are the parents of four children. They also have one grandchild.

The 68th Assembly covers parts or all of Eau Claire, Chippewa, Trempealeau, Jackson and Clark counties.



Full Election Results

More 2020 Political Coverage

WQOW on Facebook