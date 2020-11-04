Pronschinske headed to Madison for 3rd term

(WQOW) – Republican Treig Pronschinske is headed back to Madison for a third term as the leader of the 92nd Assembly District.

Rep. Pronschinske defeated Democratic challenger Amanda WhiteEagle in Tuesday’s election.

He was first elected to the seat back in 2016 when he beat incumbent Chris Danou by just 4 percentage points.

Pronschinske was born and raised in Eau Claire and currently owns a construction company in Mondovi. He has been a volunteer on the Mondovi Fire Department and the Mondovi Ambulance Commission.

His website lists roads and bridges, reduced health care costs and education as top priorities.

The 92nd covers all or parts of Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties.



