Overnight homeless shelter not operating this year

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Dunn County's only overnight shelter for those experiencing homelessness, Winter Haven, is not opening this season. The shelter has been running between November and March for the past nine years, but with the pandemic they cannot find enough people to volunteer.

Stepping Stones shelter coordinator Heidi Hooten said they need between 100 and 200 volunteers to operate their Winter Haven homeless shelter. Many of the volunteers are older adults in the community, who she said are not returning due to concerns of their health amidst the pandemic.



Winter Haven would open at night and close in the morning , offering a capacity of 10 people a warm place to sleep, eat and other resources during the winter months.

"The majority of them are coming right out of jail, right out of treatment, they've been homeless for a while, they're living in their vehicles or storage facilities or whatever," said Hooten. "So to get a warm place to sleep at night is a huge deal."



Instead of using the building next door to the Stepping Stones offices and food pantry as the overnight shelter, they are continuing their summer apartments in the building. The two apartments are typically available from April to November and can house a family in one apartment and a single person in the other. While this will not help as many people, it will be safer for those staying there from COVID-19.

Hooten is hoping they receive a grant that will give them funding to pay for hotel rooms for people experiencing homelessness this winter.



The only other shelter in Dunn County is The Bridge To Hope shelter for domestic abuse victims.