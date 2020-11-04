New program supports pregnant women, moms

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Are you a mom? Do you know a mom? Do you have a mom? If you answered 'yes' to any of those questions, there's a new program in the Chippewa Valley you may be interested in.

The Maternity Onto Motherhood program, also known as 'MOM', seeks to help pregnant women on their journey from pregnancy to motherhood.



A health provider works with expectant mothers about their unique needs and birth plan. They help educate them on the birth process and what to do after the baby is born. According to Teresa DeMoe, the program coordinator at St. Joseph's, this isn't just for first time moms and not just for women who want to give birth at the hospital

"I really just think it's an exciting program," she said. "I've worked in this area a long time and to know that a mom and her significant other can partner with someone to help them get all their resources and get off to the best start, even just starting some of their education on how to take care of themselves and the baby."

DeMoe said the MOM Program will come at no additional cost to their patients.