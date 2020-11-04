 Skip to Content

More records could be broken through the weekend

Yesterday overachieved the expected high by 5 degrees for Eau Claire, and most of Western Wisconsin were well in the 70s. That made for a new daily record high for Eau Claire of 76 degrees, two warmer than the old record from 2008.

That is also the warmest any election day has been in Eau Claire, which was 74 from November 4, 2008. I incorrectly stated it was the 1964 election with a high of 72, I missed the 2008 results.

Looking at record highs for all possible election dates which is November 2 through 8, this tied the election day potential record high which is 76 from 1999, which was not an election year for either president or governor.

More records are possible this week, including today where the forecast is one degree above the record from 2008. Tomorrow is forecast to fall just short of the record but Friday and Saturday are expected to break daily records, too. This is most definitely one of the warmest starts to November ever.

Once again, all sunshine today and no need to look at Futurecast as it won't show anything of impact except for a few clouds from time to time tonight.

Lows continue to warm through the week, into the 50s by the weekend. Highs will likely be near or above 70 as similar air we saw yesterday holds over the Upper Midwest until a cold front arrives Sunday evening/overnight with the best rain chances arriving Monday.

That will be followed by more typical November with cooler temps and even some small chances for snow Tuesday and Wednesday.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

