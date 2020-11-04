More records could be broken through the weekend

Yesterday overachieved the expected high by 5 degrees for Eau Claire, and most of Western Wisconsin were well in the 70s. That made for a new daily record high for Eau Claire of 76 degrees, two warmer than the old record from 2008.

That is also the warmest any election day has been in Eau Claire, which was 74 from November 4, 2008. I incorrectly stated it was the 1964 election with a high of 72, I missed the 2008 results.

Looking at record highs for all possible election dates which is November 2 through 8, this tied the election day potential record high which is 76 from 1999, which was not an election year for either president or governor.

More records are possible this week, including today where the forecast is one degree above the record from 2008. Tomorrow is forecast to fall just short of the record but Friday and Saturday are expected to break daily records, too. This is most definitely one of the warmest starts to November ever.

Once again, all sunshine today and no need to look at Futurecast as it won't show anything of impact except for a few clouds from time to time tonight.

Lows continue to warm through the week, into the 50s by the weekend. Highs will likely be near or above 70 as similar air we saw yesterday holds over the Upper Midwest until a cold front arrives Sunday evening/overnight with the best rain chances arriving Monday.

That will be followed by more typical November with cooler temps and even some small chances for snow Tuesday and Wednesday.