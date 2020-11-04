 Skip to Content

Man sentenced for fleeing Eau Claire officers

7:29 pm Crime & CourtsNewsTop Stories
Daniel-Nielsen

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A man accused of kicking and punching two Eau Claire police officers and nearly hitting one of them with his car pleaded no contest Wednesday to some of the charges.

Daniel Nielsen, Kenosha was pulled over in February 2019. Police say he stopped, but then drove off, nearly hitting the officer standing by his car. The next day police responded to an assault call at a motel, and found Nielsen, who they say punched and kicked them until they tased him.

He was sentenced Wednesday for attempting to flee an officer and possessing cocaine. Judge John Manydeeds gave him four months in jail

Keith Edwards

Keith Edwards is the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. anchor at News 18.

Keith grew up in the Village of Lake Hallie, attending Chippewa Falls schools where he started pursuing his broadcasting education.

Related Articles

Skip to content