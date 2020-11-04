Man sentenced for fleeing Eau Claire officers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A man accused of kicking and punching two Eau Claire police officers and nearly hitting one of them with his car pleaded no contest Wednesday to some of the charges.



Daniel Nielsen, Kenosha was pulled over in February 2019. Police say he stopped, but then drove off, nearly hitting the officer standing by his car. The next day police responded to an assault call at a motel, and found Nielsen, who they say punched and kicked them until they tased him.

He was sentenced Wednesday for attempting to flee an officer and possessing cocaine. Judge John Manydeeds gave him four months in jail