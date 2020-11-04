Lions place QB Matthew Stafford on Reserve/COVID-19 list

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the second straight day the team gave a player the designation. The Lions announced Stafford’s status after finishing practice Wednesday. Earlier in the day, coach Matt Patricia said there was no need to shut down the team’s training facility. Some NFL teams have closed their training centers after players and or staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The Lions put linebacker Jarrad Davis on the list Tuesday. Detroit plays at Minnesota on Sunday. Stafford’s backups are Chase Daniel and David Blough.