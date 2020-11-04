Kind declares victory, secures 13th term in US House

(WQOW) – For a 13th time, Democrat Representative Ron Kind has declared victory in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District.

He defeated Republican challenger Derrick Van Orden.



“It’s been the honor of my life to represent the area where I was born and raised and where Tawni and I have raised our family," Rep. Kind said in a statement. "To that end, I want to thank the people of this district for sending me back to Washington.



"I’m truly humbled by the opportunity to continue working for the people of Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District, standing up to powerful special interests, bridging the partisan divide, and bringing our Wisconsin way of life to the halls of Congress.”

Kind was first elected to office 24 years ago in 1996.

Since then, Kind has run unopposed in the general election just once – in 2016.

He has won by as much as 44 points (1998) and by as few as 3 points (2010).

Both Kind and Van Orden faced competition in this year’s primary. Kind easily beat Mark Neumann (81-19%) and Van Orden took down his fellow Republican Jessi Ebben (66-34%).

Kind currently serves on the Committee on Ways and Means, a spot he has held since 2011. It is the oldest committee in Congress and is described as the “chief tax-writing committee in the House of Representatives.” It was first established in 1789.

Kind lists nine different issues of focus on his campaign website; veterans, health care, fiscal responsibility, education, jobs and economy, seniors, infrastructure, agriculture and sportsman and conservation.

He is a La Crosse native who played quarterback for Harvard in college. He worked for former Wisconsin Senator William Proxmire in Washington while he was in college. After that, Kind worked in law before his election to Congress.

When he is not in Washington, Kind and his wife still live in La Crosse.



As of 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, this race has not been officially called by the AP, but 99% of precincts are reporting, projecting a win for Kind.



