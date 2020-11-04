June retrial date set for ex-CIA engineer in leak case

NEW YORK (AP) — The retrial of a former CIA software engineer charged with leaking secrets to WikiLeaks has been set for June 7. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty set the date for Joshua Schulte. Earlier this year, a jury deadlocked on the most serious espionage charges alleging that Schulte stole a massive trove of the agency’s hacking tools and gave it to the organization that publishes news leaks. After the retrial, Schulte will face child pornography charges at a separate trial. Schulte has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Prosecutors say the 2017 release of secrets by WikiLeaks resulted from the largest leak of classified information in CIA history