How presidential vote impacts the stock market

(WQOW) - As election results continue to trickle in, some people are wondering how the next person who sits in the Oval Office will affect the stock market and the economy.

UW-Eau Claire economics chair Thomas Kemp told News 18 for the last 50 years, it doesn't make much of a difference which political party is in charge for the stock market or the broader economy.

He said the bigger impact comes from if our government is unified party-wise or split.

However, Kemp added any change in leadership can introduce uncertainty about what business will look like going forward.

As long as that uncertainty exists, the market reacts accordingly. He said more uncertainty equals more market volatility.

"If former Vice President Biden is elected, they'll likely be some shorter-run volatility, however, in the longer run, it likely won't make much of an impact no matter who wins and the simple reason is for that is there aren't radically divergent business policies between the two candidates," Kemp said.

Kemp said it's important to note that the value of the stock market can go up when the economy is not doing well, and vice-versa.

He added it's better to look at the stock market on a weekly or even monthly basis to get a good idea of how it's doing.