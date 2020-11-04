Health officials urge residents to limit Thanksgiving gatherings

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Health officials in Chippewa County are urging residents to minimize their holiday gatherings this year as cases continue to soar across the region.

Chippewa County Health Director Angela Weideman said local hospitals now have only 15.4% availability remaining and only 13.5% of ICU beds left. She warned that with these numbers, now is not the time to risk exposure to loved ones on Thanksgiving.

She suggested only having a celebration with those in your household and turning all other events virtual.

"This is not an ideal time for any of us, and it can be extremely difficult not to spend holidays in-person with our families," Weideman said. "However, protecting the health of those we love is very important. Following these recommendations and the guidelines set by the public health department will help ensure that we get to spend future holidays together."

Weideman added the county is considered a "severe" level of threat, meaning if you are at all immunocompromised or at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, to resort to the early stages of pandemic prevention, meaning to limit interaction to only the people inside your household.