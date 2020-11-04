France bans Turkish ultranationalist group Grey Wolves

PARIS (AP) — The French government has banned a Turkish ultranationalist group that it accused of violent actions in France. A government spokesman said the ban on the Grey Wolves was approved during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. He says the government accuses the militant wing of Turkey’s far-right Nationalist Movement Party of “extremely violent” threats and inciting hatred against French authorities and Armenians. He cited an Armenian memorial near Lyon that was discovered with “Grey wolf” and a reference to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on it. Tensions between France and Turkey hit a peak in recent days after Erdogan said that French President Emmanuel Macron needed his head examined for defending caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.