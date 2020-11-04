Fall Creek set for second consecutive trip to state

FALL CREEK (WQOW)- After another winning season, the Fall Creek volleyball team is gearing up for their second straight trip to the state tournament.

The Crickets lost in the D3 semi-final game last year, but are determined to make that 2020 championship game.

Standing between them and that goal -- the Waterloo Pirates, who just like Fall Creek made it to the semis last season.

"They have some really good pieces," said junior outside hitter Gianna Vollrath. "Brook Mosher, she's a D1 commit to Illinois, she's very good. They also have some other good players, but I think we could do some good stuff against them."

"This year we're coming in prepared and confident as we take on a new team," said Sam Olson, a junior setter. "We're just hoping to go 1 and 0."

No matter the outcome, the Crickets fan base has shown nothing but support.

"Fall Creek volleyball fever has caught on here," said head coach Matt Prissel. "The other day when I was down at the polls to vote, I had four different people come up to me and talk about volleyball. Some said that since last year they started watching it on Cricket TV, and they really enjoy it. But we want to keep working, we want to keep getting better and we want to keep our name as one of those programs in the area that's a contender every year."

Fall Creek will take on Waterloo at 4pm Saturday in Wausau West.