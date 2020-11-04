Faith groups pray, sing in post-vote ritual in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Buddhists, Christians, Jews, Muslims and people of other faiths have come together to pray and sing in post-election solidarity in New York. Gathering outside a church in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village, they stamped their feet on the pavement, sang gospel hymns, looked skyward in prayer and chanted hopeful words to the beat of a drum. It’s a budding ritual first held four years ago after Donald Trump was elected president. Wednesday afternoon, with the outcome of the 2020 race still in doubt, it came against the backdrop of not only the hotly contested and polarizing election but also the coronavirus pandemic and protests over racial injustice.