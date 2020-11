EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire school board member and UW Stout vice chancellor ticketed in March for drunk driving and numerous traffic tickets has settled his case.



Philip Lyons pleaded no contest Tuesday in Eau Claire County court to drunk driving, having an open container of alcohol in the car, speeding, driving with an expired license and making an improper turn.

He was fined nearly $1600, and his drivers license was revoked for six months.