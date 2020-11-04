Eau Claire County election process went ‘smoothly’

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - After weeks of collecting mail-in ballots and days of in-person voting over the last two weeks, Eau Claire County officials say the overall election process went smoothly.

Eau Claire County reported a voter turnout of roughly 70%of eligible voters which is 'average' for a presidential election according to the county clerk.

Around half of the votes were cast by mail or in-person absentee and while many municipalities across the country are still counting votes, officials say they're pleased with the quick turnaround of results in Eau Claire County.

"They did a very good job. Most of Eau Claire County's results were done by 9:30 [Tuesday] night, we just had two reporting units that were later than that so that's excellent," said Eau Claire County Clerk Janet Loomis

Loomis said lines were long at times at several polling places but for the most part, voters were in and out fairly quickly. Loomis also says she heard of little violations of COVID-19 protocols and most voters were polite and cooperative with poll workers.