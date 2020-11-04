Early November? More like early September: another record warm day

After reaching 76 degrees yesterday, breaking the existing record high of 74, temperatures once again made it into the mid 70s across the Chippewa Valley. Eau Claire hit 74, tying the old record of 74 set in 2008.

We could see more records this week yet to come. Temperatures will likely land in the low to mid 70s through the weekend, meaning records could be possible through Sunday.

Overnight, we'll see a slight uptick in cloud cover, but it doesn't come with rain chances. A partly cloudy and mild night will give way to another mostly sunny day on Thursday. Highs aren't expected to be quite as warm, with highs near 70. That's still more than 20 degrees above average for this time of year.

For reference average highs are near 70 around September 20, and average highs are near 75 around September 5.

More temperatures in the mid 70s are possible Friday, with 70s looking more likely through the weekend. A cold front will come through early next week, but the timing is shifting slightly later, meaning above average temperatures are looking likely through early next week.