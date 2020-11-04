Clint Moses wins 29th Assembly

(WQOW) – Representative Rob Stafsholt is running for the state Senate meaning there is an opening for a political newcomer in the 29th Assembly District.

Republican Clint Moses has claimed the seat over Democratic challenger John Calabrese.

Moses ran in a competitive primary, winning by just 5 ½ points over Neil Kline and 9 points over Ryan Sherley.

Calabrese ran unopposed in the primary. He also ran for this seat back in 2018, losing by 12 points to Stafsholt.

Moses is from Menomonie. He lives on a small farm and owns Red Cedar Chiropractic with his wife.

“I am the right person, because I have a broad background and a wide understanding of many of the issues that we are facing in our area,” Moses said in a statement.

The 29th Assembly covers portions of Dunn and St. Croix counties.



Full Election Results

More 2020 Political Coverage

WQOW on Facebook