Joe Biden wins Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - The Associated Press has officially called the race for president in Wisconsin and it goes to Joe Biden.

With 99% of the vote in, Biden has 1,630,396 votes compared to Donald Trump's 1,609,879.

That is a 50-49% margin.

Jo Jorgensen captured the other 1% of the vote with 38,414 votes.

President Trump's camp has already announced it plans to request a recount in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin is a state Trump won by a slim margin four years ago.

The Associated Press called Wisconsin for Biden after election officials in the state said all outstanding ballots had been counted, save for a few hundred in one township and an expected small number of provisional ballots.

