Bloomer’s Summerfield wins reelection to 67th Assembly

Bloomer’s Summerfield wins reelection to 67th AssemblyNew
(WQOW) – Republican Rob Summerfield will be going to Madison for a third term.
The Bloomer native defeated Democratic challenger Chris Kapsner to hold onto his seat as representative of Wisconsin’s 67th Assembly District.
Summerfield, a small business owner, says he will prioritize rural Wisconsin in his next term. He also pledges to fight for farmers and getting every child access to a quality education.
The 67th District covers parts of Chippewa and Dunn counties.