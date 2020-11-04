Bloomer’s Summerfield wins reelection to 67th Assembly

(WQOW) – Republican Rob Summerfield will be going to Madison for a third term.

The Bloomer native defeated Democratic challenger Chris Kapsner to hold onto his seat as representative of Wisconsin’s 67th Assembly District.

Summerfield, a small business owner, says he will prioritize rural Wisconsin in his next term. He also pledges to fight for farmers and getting every child access to a quality education.

The 67th District covers parts of Chippewa and Dunn counties.

Full Election Results

More 2020 Political Coverage

WQOW on Facebook