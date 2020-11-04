Biden, Trump locked in tight race in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are locked in a tight race in Wisconsin as the nation’s eyes turn to the same Midwestern battlegrounds that decided the election four years ago. The vote counting stretched into Wednesday morning. Trump and Biden were running close as counties around the state coped with a flood of absentee ballots prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. More than 1.9 million people resorted to mail-in voting or voted early in person. The counting of those ballots, which takes longer than a regular ballot, could not begin until the polls opened Tuesday, delaying the reporting of results.