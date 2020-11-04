At least 40 fleeing extremist violence drown in Mozambique

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — At least 40 people fleeing extremist violence in northern Mozambique drowned when their boat sank. According to the Mozambican news services, Mediafax and Zitamar News, the boat had set off from Palma, a coastal town near the Tanzanian border, and picked up the majority of its 74 passengers near Namandingo. The reports said the boat hit rocks and sank near Ibo island. The Portuguese news agency, Lusa, reported that at least 32 people were saved, but about 40 people drowned. Lusa reported that the boat was overloaded as it ordinarily carries about 30 people. The drownings occurred as thousands of people are fleeing the extremist violence in the northern part of Cabo Delgado province, many of them taking boats to get to safety.