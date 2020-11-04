49ers close facility after player’s positive COVID-19 test

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have shut down their facility following a positive test for the coronavirus but are still scheduled to play Green Bay on Thursday night as of now. The team says the player immediately went into self-quarantine after getting the diagnosis. A person familiar with the plans says the game against the Packers is still set to be played as scheduled. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hasn’t made any announcement.