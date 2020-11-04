28 Eau Claire County residents have died from COVID-19

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - In the last month, the Chippewa Valley has seen a shocking rise in the number of COVID-related deaths and unfortunately that number continues to climb.

Eau Claire County is reporting three new COVID-19 deaths. The total is now at 28. There is also one probable death.

There are now 4,316 total cases, 91 more than were seen Tuesday.

Of those, 887 are active, up 91 in the last 24 hours.

Chippewa County has 2,260 total cases, up 132 since Tuesday.

Of those cases, 937 cases are currently active.

Chippewa County is still reporting 24 deaths and two probable deaths.

Over in Dunn County, there are now 1,376 total cases, 92 more since Tuesday. Of those, 332 cases are active, up 53 in the past two days.

They still see one COVID-related death