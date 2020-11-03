You Ask, We Answer: Updates on new Chippewa Valley businesses and developments

(WQOW)- Today's You Ask, We Answer includes two questions sent in by viewers about new building developments in the area.

The first comes from Kara, who asked if the city is still planning on building a Panda Express near London Road And Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire.

City officials confirmed to News 18 that plans are still moving forward with the new Panda Express. Property owners are finalizing details with contractors and developers to build a 2,300 square foot restaurant with a drive-thru, which is estimated to cost $500,000.

Developers plan to demolish the building that currently stands on the lot, and they hope to get started with construction as soon as possible.

"I'd like to think we're in the home stretch," said Scott Allen, community development director for the city of Eau Claire. "We are finalizing paperwork, and hopefully we will actually see something come out of the ground."

Over in Altoona, Jason asked about what is being built in the lot next to Woodman's?

City officials told News 18 that construction for the new River Ridge Townhomes began in recent weeks. The project will include 100 units for rent across eight buildings, with three phases of construction. The complex will include hundreds of parking spaces, attached garages and private patios.

Members of the Altoona Plan Commission say it could be a couple of years before it is complete.