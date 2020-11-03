Warmest Election Day on record in Eau Claire

It wasn't long ago we saw multiple days in a row of record cold across western Wisconsin, but now, we are seeing record warmth!

Temperatures surged into the 70s across much of the Chippewa Valley today. Eau Claire made it up to a whopping 76 degrees. Not only does that break the daily record of 74, it also makes it the warmest November Election Day on record. The previous record was also 74, set on November 4, 2008.

Speaking of November 4, we could tie or break another record tomorrow. Weather conditions will be very similar with temperatures in the mid 70s and sunshine.

Overnight, we'll see temperatures fall into the upper 30s with a clear sky, but we're right back in the warmth and sunshine Wednesday. We'll see similar conditions, perhaps a few degrees cooler, on Thursday, and another push of mid 70s into Friday.

Temperatures stay well above average for the first half of the weekend, we won't see any more rain chances until late Sunday. We return to more typical November weather with rain chances and cooler temperatures Monday.

In the meantime, we have a solid five days of fantastic weather to look forward to. Get outside and take it in while it's here.