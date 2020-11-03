Today will rank among warmest presidential election days in recorded history

Temperatures aren't too bad this morning, starting out near average in the low 30s to upper 20s. It will be an incredibly warm day for an election day with temperatures near 40 already by 8am, near or above 60 by noon, topping out in the upper 60s to perhaps near 70 late this afternoon, and still near 50 by the time polls close. It will be sunny all day- it really doesn't get much better than this in early November.

This afternoon will be ten to fifteen degrees warmer than yesterday's highs in the mid 50s. That puts highs in the upper 60s to perhaps even near 70 for the high. While not a daily record, which is 74 degrees set in 2008, this will be among the warmest presidential election days in recorded history.

Presidential elections only happen every 4 years, and do not occur on the same date each year, so it's not easy to compare the numbers. This data also does not factor in Wisconsin's election dates for governor, which happen on even years that are not presidential elections.

The warmest presidential election was on November 3, 1964, and that was only 3 degrees warmer than my forecast, so there's a small chance we get to that mark today, though more likely Eau Claire will fall a bit short.

Still nothing on satellite and radar to track, and that will be the case through the rest of the week. Highs will remain like today near 20 degrees above average and there will be plenty of sunshine. Wind won't be too bad, either, with gusts for the most part staying under 20 mph.

Our next chance for rain arrives late Sunday and continues into Monday, and that looks to fall as all rain at this point, though there's a small chance that we see a changeover to mix or snow Monday night into Tuesday.