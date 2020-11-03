Thai protest leader says movement won’t back down on demand

BANGKOK (AP) — A top leader of Thailand’s pro-democracy protests is insisting that the student-led movement will not back down from its most controversial demand, that the country’s monarchy undergo reforms. Lawyer Arnon Nampha also told a crowd outside a Bangkok prison that the movement would demonstrate in front of Parliament if a draft constitutional amendment the protesters are seeking is not approved in its next session, scheduled for mid-November. The movement wants the prime minister to step down, the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic, and the monarchy reformed to make its activities more transparent and accountable. Arnon says the the protest movement insists that the sensitive subject of the widely revered monarchy be discussed.