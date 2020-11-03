Rival leaders back UN bid to relaunch Cyprus peace talks

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A United Nations spokesman says the rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus have agreed to back the U.N. chief’s latest attempt to revive dormant peace talks. The spokesman’s statement came after a two-hour meeting between the island nation’s Greek Cypriot president and the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots. It was the first time that President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar met face-to-face following Tatar’s election last month. Anastasiades said after the Tuesday meeting that he didn’t want to say anything that might “pollute” the climate. But he indicated that he and Tatar remain far apart on core issues such as reuniting the island as an federation or establishing two states.