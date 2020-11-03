Packers may have to face 49ers without top 3 running backs

The Green Bay Packers could be missing their top three running backs when they visit the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. Green Bay has placed running backs A.J. Dillon and Jamaal Williams plus linebacker Kamal Martin on the COVID-19 reserve list over the past two days. That makes all three players unavailable for Thursday’s game according to NFL protocols. The Packers’ leading rusher is Aaron Jones. His status remains uncertain for this week after he missed Green Bay’s past two games with a calf injury.