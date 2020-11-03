Packers add 2 more players to reserve/COVID-19 list

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - It appears another two Packers players will not be suiting up for Thursday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

On Monday, the Packers announced AJ Dillion was being added to the reserve/COVID-19 list because of a reported COVID-19 diagnosis.

Now, the Packers are adding fellow running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin to the list. It is not immediately clear why, but reports are they are considered close contacts to rookie AJ Dillion.

Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

The Packers are still slated to play the 49ers on Thursday night.

Starting running back Aaron Jones missed the last two games with an injury. If he cannot go on Thursday, the Packers only have one other running back on the active roster - Tyler Ervin.