Memorial basketball focused on essentials during contact days

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Chad Brieske is excited to see his Old Abes basketball team again, even if it comes in shifts.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Memorial High School's basketball contact days will feature different groups throughout the week. Cohort A was on the court Tuesday. Cohorts B and C will practice later this week.

"The kids have been great. It's exciting to be back in the gym," Brieske said between drills.

The boys basketball season starts on November 23. Brieske said this week is about getting players back in the gym and getting them familiar with each other. The Old Abes graduated nine seniors from last season's team.

"We're just trying to do as much as we can, but kind of keeping our focus on what are our most essential things. We're trying to talk about some defensive positioning, how do you guard the ball," Brieske said. "These couple contact days are really important for us."