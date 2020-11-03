Fire causes $85K in damage to Eau Claire home

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A morning house fire in Eau Claire caused $85,000 in damage.

Eau Claire fire crews were called to a home at 3120 Venus Drive at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday.

That is on north side of Eau Claire, near Sam Davey Elementary School.

When firefighters arrived they saw fire coming from the second story of the home.

Everybody was able to get out of the house OK. A cat was rescued by firefighters.

Battalion Chief Joe Kelly said there is fire damage to the second floor and atic and smoke and water damage throughout the entire home.

Seventeen firefighters responded to the fire.