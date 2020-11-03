FBI investigates robocalls warning voters to ‘stay home’

TRAVERSE CITY, Michigan (AP) — Voters across the U.S. received anonymous robocalls in the lead up to Election Day urging them to “stay safe and stay home” – an ominous warning that election officials say could be an effort to scare voters. The calls, which feature a computerized female voice, began over the summer and increased dramatically last month. Voters in Flint, Michigan, meanwhile, received a separate robocall telling them, falsely, that they could vote on Wednesday. A senior official at the Department of Homeland Security says the FBI is investigating robocalls that seek to interfere with someone’s right to cast a ballot.