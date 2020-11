FALL CREEK (WQOW) - Fall Creek Elementary School will move to virtual learning, starting this Thursday.

In a letter sent to parents, Superintendent Joe Sanfelippo says increasing cases of COVID-19 in the area are the reason for the change, making it impossible to staff the building and stay safe.



They plan to continue with virtual learning through Nov. 20.



Sanfelippo went on to apologize, saying he believes the best place for kids is in school.