EXPLAINER: Looking at Election Day misinformation

WASHINGTON (AP) — One key concern about Election Day 2020 in the United States is misinformation, disinformation, and how they could affect the way Americans vote. Karen Mahabir, fact check and misinformation editor for The Associated Press, says that by late afternoon on Election Day, her team has seen “a lot of small things” that qualify as misinformation. She says there’s been a lot of attention on Pennsylvania, a swing state that many believe will be pivotal in the decision. Mahabir says her team is taking extra care on this day to make sure nothing questionable is amplified.