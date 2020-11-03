Emerson holds onto 91st Assembly seat

(WQOW) - Democratic Representative Jodi Emerson will be going back to Madison for a second term as leader of Wisconsin’s 91st Assembly District.

Emerson defeated her Republican challenger Charlie Walker on Tuesday.

Emerson, who was first elected two years ago, says education is her top priority. She says she also wants to fight for social justice, affordable health care and the environment.

Both Emerson and Walker, the CEO of the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation, ran unopposed in the primary.

The 91st District covers Eau Claire County and a small portion of Chippewa County.



