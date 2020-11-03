Election Day: What you need to know and a look at our coverage plans.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Election Day 2020 is finally here. News 18 will be following the results and all of the other news you need to know about coming out of Election Day.

While voting technically runs from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., roughly 2 million Wisconsinites voted early. If you have an absentee ballot you have until 8 p.m. to drop it off at your local polling place.

As long as you are in line to vote at 8 p.m. you will be allowed to do so.

Here at News 18, we are following a lot of key races - including but not limited to the race for president, 3rd and 7th Congressional races, state Assembly races, state Senate races and local races like Register of Deeds, county clerks and referendums.

News 18 will have live coverage from polling places beginning with Daybreak and continuing throughout our other newscasts; MidDay at 11 a.m., Live at 5, the 6 p.m. Report and the 10 p.m. Report.

ABC News will have live coverage beginning at 7 p.m. CT. It will run until our 10 p.m. newscast and pick up again at 10:35 p.m. and continue until 3 a.m. CT on Wednesday.

News 18 will have local cut-ins with important information and a look at local results on Tuesday night at 7:56, 8:24, 8:56, 9:24 and 11:25.

