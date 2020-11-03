Election Day shadowed by threats of legal challenges

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s planning an aggressive legal strategy to try prevent Pennsylvania from counting mailed ballots that are received in the three days after the election. The deadline for receiving and counting absentee ballots is in the battleground state is Friday, an extension ordered by Pennsylvania’s top court. But it’s not clear what other legal issues may arise on Election Day. Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the possibility that voting wouldn’t settle the contest.