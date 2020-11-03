Eau Claire man charged with 6 child sex crimes

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man is charged with a slew of child sex crimes.

Jesse Woodford, 33, is charged with six felony charges including sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 and multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police Woodford first assaulted her when she was nine or 10 and the assaults continued for years.

Multiple images of a prepubescent girls were also found on his phone.

Woodford was released Tuesday on a $10,000 signature bond.

He is due back in court on December 16.