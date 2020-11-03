Eau Claire hospitals nearing capacity

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some Eau Claire hospitals tell News 18 they are reaching a scary point - with one hospital going as far as to say if COVID-19 cases continue to rise they will not be able to treat every person who needs care.

News 18 reached out to HSHS hospitals (Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's), Mayo Clinic Health System and Marshfield Clinic to find out how they are doing on space.

Dr. Ken Johnson with HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's Hospitals said the two hospitals are near capacity and while they currently have the staff to treat all of the patients who need care if COVID-19 cases continue to rise that won't be the case.

"If the rate of positive cases continues to climb like it has been for a few weeks now, we will not be able to treat everyone, and that is a scary situation," Johnson said.

It is a similar situation over at Mayo Clinic Health System where elective care was put on hold this week.

Mayo Clinic Health System says the influx of patients is putting a strain on resources.

"At times, patients may need to be transferred to another hospital, either because they require a higher level of care or due to capacity. We are fortunate to be able to coordinate care with other Mayo Clinic hospitals," said Richard Helmers, regional VP and Jason Craig, regional chair of administration, in a joint statement.

Marshfield Clinic officials tell News 18 they are on tier 2 of their 4-tier plan. They are diverting COVID-19 patients away from the intensive care unit to an outpatient surgery facility where airflow can be controlled.

That means their ICU beds are technically freed up according to DHS measures, however, they say that doesn't mean they haven't been seeing a high number of COVID patients.

A Marshfield spokesperson said they would consider sending a patient who is out of isolation but still recovering to a smaller hospital outside of Eau Claire but that hasn't happened yet.

In northwest Wisconsin, which covers 15 counties, 23% of hospital beds remain available, which is better than the 15% state average.

You may remember back in April, Mayo Clinic Health System announced furloughs and pay cuts.

That same month, Marshfield Clinic Health System announced temporary furloughs.

In August, HSHS announced 10% of staff was being cut at the Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls hospitals.

You can find statewide hospital data here.