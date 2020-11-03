Biden, Trump score wins, but battlegrounds too early to call

WASHINGTON (AP) - Polls are closing across the country as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden conclude an epic and divisive campaign.

The night opened with predictable victories for each candidate, with Trump taking states including Louisiana and North Dakota and Biden's haul including New York and Virginia a former battleground that has become a Democratic stronghold.

It was too early to call, in a tight race, the 2020 battleground of Florida as well as Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Americans made their choices as the nation faced a confluence of historic crises with each candidate declaring the other fundamentally unfit to navigate the challenges.

