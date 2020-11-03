B95’s Mike McKay let go by iHeart Radio

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A familiar voice on local radio will no longer be heard over the airwaves.

Hot Country B95's morning announcer Mike McKay was let go on Monday. That is according to RadioInsight and iHeart sources.

McKay had been the host of the show for nearly 30 years, ever since B95 went on the air.

His cohost for the past 24 years, best know by Donuts, was also let go back in January.

At that time, McKay reflected on his run with Donuts on B95. Listen to that here.

RadioInsight said iHeart Media cut numerous jobs on Monday. It is the third round of talent cuts this year.