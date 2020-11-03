Authorities identify woman killed in Eau Claire County crash

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - We now know the name of the person killed in a crash Sunday night in Eau Claire County.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, Christopher Brott, 26, of Chippewa Falls and Samantha Prekker, 24, of Rice Lake were together in a car that didn't stop at the intersection of County Road HH and County Road O.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the town of Lincoln.

Prekker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brott was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known.