5 dead in Vienna shooting; Attacker sympathized with IS

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s top security official says that five people have died — including one assailant — and 15 people were wounded in a shooting in the heart of Vienna late Monday hours before a coronavirus lockdown was to start. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told reporters Tuesday that two men and two woman have died from their injuries. A suspected attacker, who was carrying an assault rifle and a fake suicide vest, was shot and killed by police. Nehammer said initial investigations indicate that the suspect who was killed had sympathized with the Islamic State group. Authorities are still trying to determine whether further attackers may be on the run. People in Vienna were urged to stay at home Tuesday.