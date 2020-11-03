Aramco earnings up in Q3, but still far less than last year

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas giant Aramco has announced third quarter profits of nearly $12 billion, a significantly higher net income from its dramatically lower second quarter earnings. Still, the mostly state-owned company’s third quarter earnings of $11.8 billion are down nearly 45% compared to last year’s $21.3 billion for the same quarter. Aramco, like other energy producers globally, is wading through a tough year amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has seen countries impose various forms of lockdowns and travel restrictions impacting demand for oil. Aramco credited on Tuesday its most recent earnings to “early signs of a recovery” over the summer.