EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Almost everyone who was sent an absentee ballot returned it back to the clerk in Eau Claire County.

Eau Claire County had 94% returned.

That is the highest percentage in our area.

Chippewa County residents returned their absentee ballots at a 91% rate.

In Dunn County it was 89% and it was 91% in Barron County.